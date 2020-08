Lukashenko gets 80.23% of the vote in Belarusian presidential election

MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. Presidential elections in Belarus were well-organized and conducted in accordance with the legislation, Head of the CIS Executive Committee, Executive Secretary of the CIS Sergey Lebedev, head of the observation mission, stated on Monday.

"The elections were conducted in an organized way and in accordance with Belarusian legislation," he said.