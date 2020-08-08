South Ossetian residents light candles in memory of 2008 war victims

TSKHINVAL, August 8. /TASS/. More than 2,000 residents of South Ossetia participated in a memorial event to remember victims of Georgia’s attack on South Ossetia in 2008, a TASS correspondent reported.

On August 7 and 8, South Ossetia marks 12th anniversary of Georgia’s assault.

"Twelve years are not a short period of time. During this time, we have been living a peaceful life, when our children do not hear blasts and parents don’t have to hide them in basements. By this time, South Ossetia has walked a long road, fighting for decades for the right to self-determination and the right to live on our historical land," President Anatoly Bibilov said during the memorial ceremony.

During the event, about 600 photographs of Georgian aggression’s victims - civilians, Russian and South Ossetian soldiers - were installed at the ‘Wall of Memory’ erected at the main square of the country’s capital Tskhinval. Residents brought candles to stone pedestals in the form of bloodstained rocks, installed near the wall.

"Today’s event is devoted to two tragic dates - the 12th anniversary of Georgia’s August aggression and the 100th anniversary of genocide of Osetians," Bibilov said.

On August 8, 2008 Georgia mounted an overnight armed attack against South Ossetia. Russia intervened to protect civilians and its peacekeepers. In the five-day armed clash, more than one thousand people, including 72 Russian peacekeepers, lost their lives. On August 26, 2008 Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.