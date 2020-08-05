Over 60 people in critical condition following Beirut blast

BEIRUT, August 5. /TASS/. More than 60 people injured in Tuesday’s blast in the Lebanese capital of Beirut are in critical condition, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported on Wednesday, citing the Lebanese Red Cross.

According to the Al Mayadeen TV channel, about 300 injured people are being treated at the American University of Beirut Medical Center. The bodies of victims have also been brought to the facility, some of them haven’t been identified through DNA tests yet.

Lebanese media outlets reported that three hospitals had been destroyed.

A powerful blast rocked Beirut’s port area near on August 4. Shockwaves from the explosion destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars. Local authorities say that the blast was caused by the detonation of 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, seized by customs officials in 2015.

According to the latest data, the explosion killed over 100 people and left more than 4,000 injured. A two-week state of emergency has been declared in the Lebanese capital. The authorities announced that Wednesday would be a national day of mourning.