North Korea respects Russians’ choice in voting on constitution amendments - ministry

The North Korean Foreign Ministry noted the importance of the vote for the economic and political situation in Russia as well as for the protection of its sovereignty and territorial integrity

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. North Korea respects the decision of the Russians to support amendments to their constitution, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its site on Saturday.

"We are delighted that Russia’s nationwide vote on amendments to the Constitution was a success and we respect the choice of the people of Russia," the statement says.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry noted the importance of the vote for the economic and political situation in Russia as well as for the protection of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The nationwide voting on amendments to the Russian constitution was held from June 25 through July 1, the official voting day. The voting period was extended to reduce coronavirus infection risks. The amendments were to be supported by more than 50% of the voters, but the voter turnout had not been set. According to the Central Election Commission, the changes won support of 77.92% of voters, while 22.27% were against. The final voter turnout was 67.97%.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus nearing 63,000
According to the latest update, as many as 49,909 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease
Over 8,000 people covered by herd immunity study for coronavirus in three Russian regions
A study was conducted in June 2020 in three pilot regions, namely St. Petersburg, the Tyumen region, and the Khabarovsk Territory
Shipbuilders complete dock repairs of Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship
Now the ship is going to be floated out, according to the Shipyard's representative
Russia’s constitutional amendments enter into force July 4
The changes were supported by 77.92% of the voters at polling stations, while 21.27% opposed them
Bolton distorts events in memoirs about dialogue with Russia’s defense chief — top brass
The former US national security advisor claimed that Russia backed the US in its deliberations that the INF Treaty had lost its significance not least due to the development of China’s missile and nuclear program
Asian countries interested in Russian-made drugs against COVID-19 - diplomat
He noted that the Russian consumer rights watchdog actively cooperates with Asian states in bilateral and multilateral formats
FSB shuts down illicit firearms-making network in nationwide raid
The perpetrators were complicit in remodeling civil arms and weapons excavated in the Second World War battle zones to reinstate their combat capabilities
US sanctions trying to stop Nord Stream 2 are unacceptable - German Foreign Office
Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen pointed out that, in addition to German, French, Dutch, and Austrian companies, as well as services, in particular, certification and supervision, may be at risk of restrictive measures
Russia, India have no limits in developing cooperation, says senior diplomat
The deputy foreign minister noted that in addition to traditional spheres of cooperation, lately the two sides activated the interaction in new directions, including space and pharmaceuticals
Japan sticks to its position on Kurils in light of constitutional amendment in Russia
The amendment to the Russian constitution envisages a ban on ceding Russia’s territories
Press review: US may use terror sponsor label against Russia and what about the amendments
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 3
Moscow’s anti-ballistic missile defense system to get new radars and missile interceptors
The system’s firepower capabilities for the defense of Moscow and the Moscow Industrial District will be boosted twofold, according to the Russian Aerospace Force commander-in-chief
Russia’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 6,632 in the past 24 hours
Russia ready to export Avifavir for treatment of coronavirus amid global shortage
Last month, the drug was delivered across Russia's 35 regions and to the Republic of Belarus
77.92% of Russians support constitutional amendments
According to the latest data, the turnout was 65%
Ireland’s McGregor offers condolences over death of Khabib Nurmagomedov’ father
The news about Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s death came earlier on Friday
No reason to say Berlin meeting on Ukraine achieved breakthrough - Kozak
The political advisers’ talks in Berlin lasted for about ten hours
78.03% Russians support constitutional amendments - CEC after counting 99% of ballots
According to the CEC, as many as 21.16% of votes were against
Three Russian Tu-142 antisubmarine aircraft fly over Barents Sea, North East Atlantic
Norwegian F-16 fighter jets and the F-35 aircraft deployed to Keflavik Air Base in Iceland shadowed the Russian aircraft at certain stages of the route
Russia’s MMA Coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passes away
The prominent mixed martial arts coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, died of coronavirus aged 57
Belarusian president points to unprecedented information pressure
According to Lukashenko, a violent struggle for territories, resources, markets and influence goes on in the world
Russia developing radar for detecting hypersonic targets
The radar system’s technical characteristics will surpass the capabilities of the operational Nebo-M radar by the range of detecting various types of aircraft, including hypersonic targets
Shipbuilders to deliver nuclear-powered Akula-class sub to Russian Navy after upgrade
The nuclear-powered submarine fully completed the program of its trials
Russian Navy to arm combat ships with ground forces’ latest Koalitsiya-SV howitzer
The 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzer is designated to destroy a potential enemy’s command posts, communications centers, artillery and mortar batteries, the armor
Roscosmos says US Crew Dragon spacecraft’s safety raises ‘some questions’
The company senior executive said Roscosmos would agree to the delivery of its cosmonauts to the International Space Station aboard a US Crew Dragon spacecraft only after it is certified
Foreign leaders congratulate Putin on voting results over the phone
Among them is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Press review: Trump under fire over ‘Russia bounties’ hysteria and China eyes Russian oil
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, June 30
New US sanctions to block 700 mln euro for Nord Stream 2 completion
According to Nord Stream 2 AG, these sanctions will also endanger about 12 bln euro of investments in the EU’s energy infrastructure
No decisions on reopening Russian borders as of yet, negotiations underway — Kremlin
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Russia was scaling down international flights from February 1, while on March 27 all flights abroad were stopped with the exception of repatriation, cargo and mail flights
Deadlines for Nord Stream 2 completion to be reviewed after new US sanctions
The gas pipeline is 93% complete to date, according to official data
No racial or gender discrimination in Russia, assures Putin
Speaking about the ban on the promotion of homosexuality among minors, the president insisted that a person should be allowed to grow up, become an adult and decide for themselves
French government resigns
Earlier, French media reported disagreements between the prime minister and the president
Russian Soyuz carrier rocket to orbit 15 foreign satellites in autumn
The Gonets next-generation satellite system will offer communications, including telephone services, in hard-to-access places, including the Arctic, and provide infrastructure for the Internet of things
Russia to build three more Container-3M early warning radars
In December 2019, the first Container-3M radar station entered service in Mordovia, according to official data
Kremlin lauds constitutional vote as triumph and trust in Putin
77.92% of voters backed the amendments to the constitution and 21.27% opposed them
Russia has not made any decisions on opening borders for foreigners yet — Kremlin
In any case, the closed borders regime does not apply to official visits of delegations, the Kremlin spokesman said
Russia faced unprecedented opposition to constitutional amendment vote, says speaker
According to the lawmaker, there were attacks from foreign Internet accounts on the Central Election Commission's websites
Turkey cannot re-export Russian S-400 systems without Russia’s consent, official says
The US Defense News said on Monday Senate Majority Whip John Thune had proposed an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act that would allow to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey using the US Army’s missile procurement account
Russian volunteers vaccinated against COVID-19 do not show adverse symptoms - ministry
Clinical testing of a COVID-19 vaccine is held by the Russian Defense Ministry along with the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology
Russia, Iran, Turkey view Israel’s military attacks in Syria as destabilizing - statement
According to the statement, the three presidents "reaffirmed the necessity to respect universally recognized international legal decisions"
Putin calls for public control over promotion of values non-traditional in Russia
Putin commented on a speech by the chairwoman of the Union of Women of Russia, who asked the president to issue a corresponding instruction to the mass media regulator, complaining about cases of circumvention of the ban on promotion of unconventional sexual relations, in her opinion
Russia restores operation of embassy in Libya
The Russian mission in the country was evacuated in 2013 following an attack
Russia’s latest air defense system to boost efficiency of repelling massive missile strike
The S-350 ‘Vityaz’ anti-aircraft missile system is designated to shield administrative and political centers and the country’s major facilities and areas, according to Russia’s Aerospace Force commander-in-chief
Russia’s latest Koalitsiya-SV artillery system to get new munitions
The latest Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery system outperforms the world’s best versions by key parameters, according to the developer
Minsk seeks to be Moscow’s closest ally - Russian ambassador
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier that his country was "the only ally Russia has left"
Russian diplomat urges US to refrain from interfering in domestic affairs of others
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the Americans needed to sort out its domestic issues
Putin thanks Russians for support and trust
Putin also said that he understands those who voted against amendments to the constitution
Russia to carry out three test-launches of Angara light carrier rocket
By now, two qualification test-launches have been carried out, according to Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Sergei Surovikin
Russia supplied weapons only to Afghan government, not to Taliban, says diplomat
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo never raised this issue at meetings with Russian colleagues, the spokeswoman pointed out
US senator prepares proposal to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey
Senate Majority Whip John Thune has proposed an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would allow the purchase to be made using the US Army’s missile procurement account
Military guru gets 7-year prison term for passing classified FSB data to German firm
The defendant admitted partial guilt
