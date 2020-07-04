North Korea respects Russians’ choice in voting on constitution amendments - ministry

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. North Korea respects the decision of the Russians to support amendments to their constitution, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its site on Saturday.

"We are delighted that Russia’s nationwide vote on amendments to the Constitution was a success and we respect the choice of the people of Russia," the statement says.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry noted the importance of the vote for the economic and political situation in Russia as well as for the protection of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The nationwide voting on amendments to the Russian constitution was held from June 25 through July 1, the official voting day. The voting period was extended to reduce coronavirus infection risks. The amendments were to be supported by more than 50% of the voters, but the voter turnout had not been set. According to the Central Election Commission, the changes won support of 77.92% of voters, while 22.27% were against. The final voter turnout was 67.97%.