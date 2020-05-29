78 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Seventy-eight more coronavirus-positive patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours and the overall number of coronavirus-associated deaths in the capital city has reached 2,408, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"Seventy-eight coronavirus patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," the center said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 2,408.

The center once again warned the city dwellers that they should stay at home and call a doctor if they have symptoms of an acute respiratory disease.

A high alert was imposed in Moscow over the coronavirus epidemic on March 29. The city authorities have been lifting some of the coronavirus lockdowns in the recent days as the epidemic situation is improving. Industrial enterprises and construction sites resumed work from May 12. Eighty-eight out of 130 Moscow’s centers for state service resumed operation from May 25. Car-sharing services are available from that day.

To date, a total of 387,623 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 159,257 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 4,374 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.