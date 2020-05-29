Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus up by 906 in past day, reaching 40,764

"A total of 40,764 people tested positive for COVID-19. Over the entire period of the infection’s spread in the country, as many as 224 patients with chronic illnesses and confirmed coronavirus infection have died," the ministry said in a report.

MINSK, May 29. /TASS/. As many as 906 more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases rising to 40,764. The daily death toll is five, the country’ Health Ministry reported on Friday.

As of May 29, as many as 17,390 patients earlier diagnosed with the novel coronavirus have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. A total of 512,418 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Belarus, the statement says.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdown. The World Health Organization (WHO) insistently recommended that the Belarusian authorities enhance social distancing and prohibit mass events.

Nonetheless, Belarus held a large-scale military parade in Minsk on May 9 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. Currently, a presidential campaign is underway in the republic, with the elections scheduled for August 9.

On May 26, World Bank presented economic forecasts for Belarus, noting that the republic was among the first six countries as to the number of new infections per one million people, advising the authorities to take additional measures. The republic’s Health Ministry says however that Belarus is on the coronavirus plateau and the infection spread is expected to decline soon.