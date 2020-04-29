A total of 65 coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day, overall death toll at 611

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. A total of 65 people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection and concurrent diseases, died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll in the Russian capital to 611, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

"A total of 65 patients with confirmed pneumonia, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, have died in Moscow," it said.

The crisis center reiterated its call to all residents to strictly observe the self-isolation regime.

Until May 11, all residents of the Russian capital regardless of their age must not leave their places of residence. The system of digital passes to travel about Moscow and the Moscow region was introduced on April 15. The e-pass is a special code consisting of letters and digits. They are issued free of charge. Applications are received either online, or over the phone, or via an SMS.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,100,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 218,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 99,399 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 10,286 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 972 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.