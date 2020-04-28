Kiev confirms Normandy Four top diplomats to hold video conference on April 30

"The video conference will be held this Thursday, on April 30," he told a briefing, adding that "all [Normandy Four] foreign ministers will be there." Kuleba believes that it is vital for the ministers to talk as the Paris summit decisions are stumbling. "We need to give their implementation a new impetus to unlock the way to the next summit in Berlin where new agreements will need to be reached and move towards the end of war and de-occupation of territories," he explained, adding that the key aim of the conversation between the top diplomats is to assess the previously reached agreements.

Kuleba clarified that the Ukrainian side only notes one positive result of the previous meeting — detainee swaps. "We should try to establish reasons why the other areas are stagnating <…>, draft at least outlines of solutions to the existing problems and give an impetus to the Trilateral Contact Group so that it can directly deal with detailed solutions and their implementations," the minister believes.

According to Kuleba, Kiev is interested in holding regular meetings of the Normandy Four foreign ministers as well as "restarting the integrated mechanism of the Normandy Four with all its elements."

On April 23, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Yekaterina Zelenko announced that the Normandy Four foreign ministers will hold talks via a video conference. Earlier, when announcing this meeting, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas revealed that the sides had agreed to boost the conflict settlement by holding the talks. During the phone call between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron on April 27, the leaders reassured that Donbass talks must move forward. Meanwhile, the four leader level talks are not taking place now.