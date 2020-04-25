Coronavirus cases increase by over 93,000 people per day globally — WHO

GENEVA, April 25. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases around the world has increased over the past day by more than 93,000, which is 12,000 more than the previous day. The number of confirmed deaths increased within 24 hours by almost 6,000 people, which is slightly less than the day before, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.

Thus, 2,719,897 coronavirus cases and 187,705 people dead were registered in the world. The number of cases per day increased by 93,716 people, and fatalities - by 5,767 people. Most of the cases and victims were detected in Europe: 1,314,666 and 119,463, respectively. In 24 hours, the number of cases in the region increased by 30,450, deaths - by 2,940 people.

A total of 1,047,508 people were infected with the coronavirus in the Americas, 53,103 died. In terms of the number of cases per day (52,138), this region surpassed to Europe, but not in terms of the number of victims (2,520).

The third position in the number of people infected is occupied by the Eastern Mediterranean region. As of April 25, there were 154,971 cases and 6,750 deaths.

According to the organization’s report, the biggest number of cases was found in the United States - 860,772, followed by Spain (219,764), Italy (192,994), Germany (152,438), the United Kingdom (143,468), France (121,338), Turkey (104,912), Iran (88,194), China (84,325), and Russia (68,622).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.