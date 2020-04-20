Japan reports record high daily number of coronavirus-related fatalities

The total fatality count in Japan has reached 274. In the past 24 hours, 345 new cases were registered, including 102 in Tokyo. The total case tally, including the passengers and the crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, has reached 11,864.

TOKYO, April 20. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, 23 coronavirus patients died in Japan, becoming the record-high daily fatality count since the coronavirus statistics was established, Kyodo news agency reported.

Tokyo continues to register the majority of cases (3,182), followed by Osaka (1,296) and Kanagawa (799) prefectures.

Earlier, Japanese TV reported that the infection spread had slowed: Sunday saw 369 new cases, while on Saturday, the number was 584.

Since April 8, Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, as well as Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures, introduced a state of emergency, announced by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. On April 16, the prime minister declared the state of emergency across the entire country, effective until May 6. These measures seek to decrease the number of contacts between people by 80% and to prevent trips across the country during the holiday season in late April - early May.

