Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by nearly 90,000 in past day

GENEVA, April 11. /TASS/. Nearly 90,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus were registered worldwide on April 11, or by more than 4,000 cases more than on the previous day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on April 11, as many as 1,610,909 novel coronavirus cases and 99,690 coronavirus-associated deaths were registerd across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 89,658 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,892.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 839,257 and 70,565 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 39,561 and the number of deaths - by 4,352.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 536,664 and the number of deaths stands at 19,294. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 43,491 and the number of deaths - by 2,178.

The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan, has 118,549 cases and 4,017 fatalities as of April 11.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the United States (461,275), Spain (157,022), Italy (147,677), Germany (117,568), France (89,683), China (83,369), the United Kingdom (70,276), Iran (68,192), Turkey (47,029), and Belgium (26,667).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.