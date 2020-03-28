WHO says about 570,000 coronavirus cases, 26,000 deaths across the world

GENEVA, March 29. /TASS/. A total of 571,678 coronavirus cases and 26,494 deaths have been confirmed globally as of 10 a.m. Geneva time on March 28, according to a new bulletin released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday.

According to the WHO statistics, over the past 24 hours the number of coronavirus cases has risen by more than 62,000, and the death toll has climbed by 3,159. Most coronavirus cases and deaths were reported in Europe - 324,343 and 18,740, respectively. Over the past day, the number of coronavirus cases there has risen by 37,646, while the death toll surged by 2,635.

The Western Pacific Region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan, comes in second with 101,462 cases and 3,592 deaths. The region of the North and South Americas is in third place with a total of 100,314 cases and 1,485 deaths.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by a novel coronavirus was reported in central China’s Hubei province. After the coronavirus denoted as COVID-19 broke out of the region, it spread across China and then throughout the world, affecting more than 160 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.