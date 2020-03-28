Woman killed in shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donbass

KIEV, March 28. /TASS/. A woman was killed in the fire opened by Ukrainian forces against the western outskirts of Donetsk, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Center on Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Saturday.

"At 14.25 local time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces opened fire against the settlement of Staromikhailovka using heavy weapons and small arms. In the shelling, a woman born in 1931 sustained a fatal head wound," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the DPR mission to the JCCC reported that Ukrainian forces had shelled the DPR ten times over the past 24 hours.

The Contact Group seeking peace for southeast Ukraine have declared more than 20 ceasefire agreements in Donbass since the fall of 2014. At the Paris summit of the Normandy Four group held on December 9, leaders of Russia, Germany, Ukraine and France called for a comprehensive ceasefire to be declared by the end of 2019. Nevertheless, Ukrainian forces regularly violate the truce.