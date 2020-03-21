At least 24 UN staff members test positive for coronavirus

UN, March 21. /TASS/. At least 24 UN staff members have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus, UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric has told reporters.

"The total number of UN cases, not just at Headquarters but of UN cases, is 24," he said.

In his words, Executive Director of the World Food Programme David Beasley remains the only top-level UN official diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

"He is working from home in South Carolina, and he’s doing fine," Dujarric added.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, which aggregates novel coronavirus statistics provided by federal and state authorities, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has risen to 14,250. At least 205 people have died.