Beijing introduces 14-day quarantine for all foreigners arriving in city

BEIJING, March 11. /TASS/. Beijing has introduced a 14-day quarantine for all foreigners arriving in the city from abroad, Zhang Qiang, deputy head of Beijing’s Communist Party committee's organization department, said on Wednesday.

"Today, new rules are coming into force, in accordance with which persons coming in from abroad must be placed on a 14-day individual or collective quarantine, even if they arrive from countries where no significant coronavirus outbreaks have been documented," the official told a press conference.

According to him, in case a person arrives in Beijing on a business visa for a short-term period, he or she will be placed in a special hotel and get tested for the virus. Before the results are in, the person does not have the right to leave the hotel.