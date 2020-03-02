US excluded Russian companies from North Korea sanction list

WASHINGTON, March 2. /TASS/. The United States excluded Russia’s Independent Petroleum Company (IPC) and its subsidiary IPC-Primornefteprodukt from the list of sanctions related to North Korea, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

Three names of the Russian oil producer Independent Petroleum Company (IPC) and four names of its subsidiary IPC-Primornefteprodukt were deleted from the sanction list, as detailed in the statement.

Sanctions against companies were introduced on June 1, 2017, as reported earlier. Earlier frozen assets of companies were unblocked, the US authority said.