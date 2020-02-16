Japan’s Foreign Minister states change of phase in talks with Russia

MUNICH, February 16. /TASS/. Talks between Japan and Russia are making a transition to another phase, when parties discuss key issues in a more positive way, Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"As far as the negotiations promotion strategy is concerned, I passed my considerations more specifically. The phase [of talks] is changing. We do not oppose each other on key points of the discussion and moved to a positive consideration instead," the Minister said, cited by the NHK TV Channel.

Foreign Ministers of Russia and Japan discussed bilateral relations and the schedule of upcoming political contacts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier.

The 56th Munich Security Conference opened on Friday in Bavaria’s capital, bringing together about 800 participants. Among them are politicians, business people, researchers, scientists and human rights activists. Russia is represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.