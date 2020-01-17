Russian servicemen hand out around one tonne food to refugees in Aleppo

ALEPPO, January 17. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have carried out a humanitarian operation in the Al-Auda refugee camp in Syria's Aleppo province and handed out around one tonne of food sets, spokesman for the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria Pyotr Vangeli told reporters.

"We have distributed around one tonne of food sets. Every family out of 250 living here in temporary tents, got one," Vangeli said.

He added that Russian servicemen also handed out warm clothes and blankets. This time of the year is the coldest in Syria, and temperatures may fall below 0 degrees Celsius at night.

The Al-Auda camp is mostly populated by refugees from Idlib province which is mostly controlled by militants.

According to the Russian reconciliation center, Russian servicemen have carried out 2,300 humanitarian operations in Syria since the start of the settlement process. Syrian residents received almost 4,000 tonnes of food, bottled water and necessities.