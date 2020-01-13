Iran’s head of investigation of Tehran plane crash to visit Ukraine

KIEV, January 13. /TASS/. Iran’s head of investigation of the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash in Tehran will visit Ukraine, Ukraine’s Secretary of National Security and Defense Council Alexey Danilov said on Monday during the meeting with US Charge d’Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien.
"According to Alexey Danilov, the Ukrainian side is expecting the arrival of a representative of the Iranian investigation," the message published on the council’s website informs.
The press service also informed that during the meeting, the sides discussed the course of the investigation. Ukraine’s security chief noted that a part of the expert group sent to Iran is returning to Ukraine, however, the bulk of the group remains in Tehran.
On January 8, Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 travelling from Tehran to Kiev crashed near the Iranian capital shortly after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini International Airport. All people onboard, 167 passengers and 9 crewmembers, were killed. Most victims were Canadian and Iranian citizens. On January 11, Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff released a statement admitting the plane had been mistakenly shot down. According to Iranian Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the plane was misidentified as a cruise missile by the air defense force.