Iran’s head of investigation of Tehran plane crash to visit Ukraine

KIEV, January 13. /TASS/. Iran’s head of investigation of the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash in Tehran will visit Ukraine, Ukraine’s Secretary of National Security and Defense Council Alexey Danilov said on Monday during the meeting with US Charge d’Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien.

"According to Alexey Danilov, the Ukrainian side is expecting the arrival of a representative of the Iranian investigation," the message published on the council’s website informs.