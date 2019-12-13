UK political expert expects British Labour leader to step down following election flop

According to the preliminary results, the ruling Conservative Party is on its way to win a landslide victory, while the Labour Party is headed towards its worst fiasco in decades.

LONDON, December 13. /TASS/. British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s blunders are the reason for the Conservative Party’s huge success in the December 12 snap general election, publisher and editor of Politics First magazine Marcus Papadopoulos told TASS, commenting on the results of the election’s exit polls.

"I’m not surprised. I’ve been saying for many weeks now that there was a real chance that the Conservatives would win with a majority because of one issue: Jeremy Corbyn’s betrayal of the labour heartlands in the midlands and in the north of England," Papadopoulos said. "The labour heartlands are true socialists. They are fiercely opposed to the EU and for them to have had their own leader say that he would no longer honor what they voted for, for them to hear Jeremy Corbyn say that he would hold a second referendum on Britain’s membership of the EU, showing utter contempt to how those men and women in former industrial towns and mining towns meant that those people were going to leave Labour on mass and that is what we see," the expert added.

It took Corbyn too long to clarify his position on Brexit during the election campaign. He eventually vowed to agree to a new Brexit deal with the EU within three months and put it to a public vote within six months.

Corbyn’s election fiasco

The political commentator is anticipating that Corbyn will step down following the Labour Party’s election failure. "Jeremy Corbyn will go down as the worst Labour leader in modern times. Even worse than what Michael Foot achieved at the 1983 general election," Papadopoulos pointed out. "Britain will be leaving the EU early next year, probably by the end of January next year, that’s for certain," he added.

The snap parliamentary election, initiated by Johnson, was announced in late October. The British prime minister expected the vote to help break the deadlock over Brexit. The House of Commons thrice rejected the Brexit deal reached by former Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU. Johnson agreed a new deal with the European Union but the British parliament failed to approve it.