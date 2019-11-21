Syria accuses Turkey of breaching agreements reached in Astana and Sochi

TASS, November 21. Damascus has appealed to the international community to put pressure on Ankara for Turkey to cease its aggressive action in northeast Syria which the government says run counter to the agreements reached in Astana and Sochi, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Thursday.

"The Syrian Arab Republic staunchly condemns criminal attacks committed by Turkish occupation forces at Syrian people and is calling on the international community to exert influence over Ankara to cease its aggression," the SANA news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The ministry claims that Turkey "continues to commit crimes in spite of the agreements reached earlier in the framework of negotiating processes in Astana and Sochi." The statement underscores that these actions "completely contradict international and humanitarian law.".