Ukrainian top diplomat confirms Ukraine’s sabotage of Minsk Agreements, says Russian MP

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko has confirmed in his recent statements on Ukraine’s potential exit from the Minsk Agreements that it has sabotaged these agreements for five years, Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said on Twitter on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian foreign minister spoke of a possible exit from the Minsk Agreements. An honest confession to the five-year sabotage by the Ukrainian side," the MP wrote.

According to him, Pristayko’s words point to the fact that "adhering to the Minsk Agreements is not Kiev’s priority." "However, there is no other alternative to establishing peace in Donbass," Slutsky concluded.

Earlier on Thursday, Pristayko told BBC News Ukrainian that Ukraine might exit the Minsk Agreements if they take "endlessly long" to implement. According to him, Ukraine’s decision regarding the Minsk Agreements depends on the outcomes of the Normandy Four summit.