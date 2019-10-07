Zelensky able to achieve peace in Ukraine, expert says

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has an opportunity to bring peace to Donbass, a source close to the Donbass negotiation process and head of the Russian Center for Current Politics Alexey Chesnakov told TASS on Monday.

Commenting on the tensions around the approval of the law on the special status of Donbass, the expert reminded that "Zelensky has a strong mandate."

"If he cannot use it, it is his problem. It is in his power to achieve change in Ukraine, to bring peace to the country, to clear Ukraine of revanchist aspirations and to eliminate the threat to Donbass residents," Chesnakov said.

"And we have to be realists," he added. "In the end, Ukraine will have symbolic sovereignty over Donbass, not a real one. It cannot expect anything else. Ukraine won’t get anything else out of the Minsk Agreements."