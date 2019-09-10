Taliban threatens to take up arms if Washington rejects negotiations

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) may start combat actions if the United States ultimately refuses to carry out negotiations with the movement’s representatives on the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan, said spokesman for the Taliban movement Zabiullah Mujahid, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"We had two ways to end the occupation in Afghanistan, one was jihad and fighting, the other was talks and negotiations," the Taliban spokesman told AFP. "If Trump wants to stop talks, we will take the first way and they will soon regret it," he added.