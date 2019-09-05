Australia’s Tigers Realm Coal agrees to equip road on Chukotka

TASS, September 5. Australia’s Tigers Realm Coal Ltd will invest in equipment of a road on Chukotka and in upgrade of a local airport, the regional government’s press service said on Thursday.

The company signed a cooperation agreement with the Chukotka Region and the Agency for Development of the Far East and Arctic during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

"At the Eastern Economic Forum, has been signed a trilateral cooperation agreement between Chukotka’s government, Tigers Realm Coal Ltd and the Agency for Development of the Far East and Arctic," the press service said. "The company will eye renovation of the Beringovsky airport, will equip a road between the sea port to the Beringovsky coal basin, will make power generating facilities on the coal field. A separate provision refers to a broadband access to the Internet via a projected fiber-optic line to Chukotka."

Tigers Realm Coal Ltd will continue coal supplies to the local market, will participate in organization of a nature reserve and will continue support for Chukotka’s low-numbered indigenous peoples.

"Cooperation with Tigers diversifies our economy, and due to this cooperation we produce not only polymetallic ores, but also other resources the region has," the press service quoted the region’s Governor Roman Kopin as saying. "Thus, we have additional development opportunities, the economy and life in the region become more sustainable. The company has big plans in the region, and we support them."

Australia’s Tigers Realm Coal Ltd works at the Amaam Coal Basin mine in Russia’s Chukotka. In FY 2018, the company produced 576kt and exported 393kt. The plans for FY 2019 are to produce 750kt and sell 650-720kt. The investor’s plan is to become a significant supplier of high quality coking coal to the seaborne market through the development of its assets located in the vicinity of the Bering Sea coast in Chukotka, the company said on its website.

