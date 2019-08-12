Kiev should take measures against those who violate Donbass ceasefire — DPR

DONETSK, August 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side should start taking measures against units that violate ceasefire regime in Donbass, foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Natalya Nikonorova said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, we have to state that Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue their violations until the issue of disciplinary actions against violators is resolved in principle. So far we have not seen the Ukrainian side investigate any of the shellings of our territory and their devastating aftermath," Donetsk News Agency quoted Nikonorova as saying.

On the contrary, Kiev's actions only escalate tensions and destabilize the situation on the contact line in Donbass, she added noting that the actions of Ukrainian forces undermine efforts on the peaceful settlement of the conflict. "We do not leave hope that common sense will prevail over the destructive idea of war, and that our opponents will return to the diplomatic field. We hope for active support from OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] and guarantor countries of the Minsk Agreements," Nikonorova said.

Earlier on August 12, Ukrainian forces shelled DPR territory from artillery weapons of 120mm caliber.

At the Contact Group meeting in Minsk on July 17, the sides agreed on a comprehensive and indefinite ceasefire in Donbass starting from July 21. However, Ukrainian forces violated the ceasefire regime on the same time by opening fire at the settlement of Novaya Tavriya in the south of DPR.