Kazakhstan to host 2028 UEFA Super Cup final — press office

ATHENS, September 15. /TASS/. The final of the 2028 UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Super Cup match will be played in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, the UEFA press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

In 2027, Amsterdam will play host to the UEFA Super Cup final.

"The venues for the 2027 and 2028 UEFA Super Cup have been decided, with Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands hosting the 2027 edition and Astana Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan hosting in 2028," the statement reads.

"Johan Cruyff ArenA is the home of Ajax and has previously hosted notable games such as the 1998 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus, the 2013 Europa League final between Chelsea and Benfica and matches at EURO 2000 and EURO 2020," the statement reads.

Europe’s governing body of football also added in its statement that it would be for the first time that the UEFA final takes place in Kazakhstan.

"Astana Arena, meanwhile, previously hosted FC Astana's Champions League games when they qualified for the group stage in the 2015/16 season," according to the statement. "This will be the first time the Super Cup has taken place in Kazakhstan, while the Netherlands has not hosted since 1995, when the Super Cup was held over two legs."

The football arena in Kazakhstan that was picked to host the 2028 UEFA Super Cup final match was commissioned in 2009. The arena has a retractable roof and seats over 30,200 football fans.

The arena serves as the national stadium for the Kazakhstan national football team. Astana Arena is the largest stadium in the country and it was built in 2006-2009 at a cost of $185 million. The arena was officially commissioned on July 3, 2009. On January 31, 2011, the stadium hosted the opening ceremony of the 7th Asian Winter Games.