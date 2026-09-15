World Taekwondo lifts restrictions on holding international tournaments in Russia

SEOUL, September 15. /TASS/. World Taekwondo has lifted all previously imposed restrictions on the organization of international tournaments in Russia, the Russian Taekwondo Federation announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The decision was made at the World Taekwondo extraordinary session in Chuncheon, South Korea.

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier recommended that international federations lift all previously imposed restrictions on Russian athletes. The issue of organizing international tournaments in Russia is within the competence of international sports federations.

In late January, World Taekwondo announced a decision to allow Russian and Belarusian junior and adult athletes to participate in international tournaments under the national flags and to the tune of their countries’ anthems.