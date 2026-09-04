Russia’s Dzepka wins gold in women’s singles at 2026 ISU Junior Grand Prix in Thailand

BANGKOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Sofia Dzepka won the gold medal on Friday in women’s singles at the 2026 ISU (International Skating Union) Junior Grand Prix stage in Bangkok, Thailand.

Dzepka scored 205.73 points following her short and free skate programs. The silver went to Japan’s Sumika Kanazawa (202.79 points in aggregate), while Lia Cho from Canada packed the bronze (192.75 points in total).

Dzepka, 17, is the bronze medalist of the 2025 Russian Junior Championships, the winner of the 2026 Russian Junior Grand Prix Final. In August 2026, she won the ISU Junior Grand Prix series competition in China.

In March 2022, the ISU suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from all international tournaments supervised by the organization due to the developments in Ukraine.

At the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, the ISU allowed two Russian figure skaters to participate under a neutral status - Adelia Petrosyan and Petr Gumennik.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision in July to reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments, including both in individual and team competitions.

Starting from the 2026/27 season, the International Skating Union allowed Russian figure skaters to participate in international competitions in a neutral status.