Europe’s governing volleyball body CEV to study FIVB’s decision on Russia

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) has taken note of the decision of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) to lift restrictions on Russian athletes and will discuss this issue at an appropriate time, CEV’s press office said in a statement to TASS on Thursday.

"The CEV notes the decision of the FIVB Board of Administration following the updated recommendations from the IOC Executive Board and will convene in due course to discuss the implications of this decision on CEV events," the statement reads.

"We will not make any further comments on this matter until such discussions have concluded," the statement added.

On July 8, the Board of Administration of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) ruled to lift all previously imposed restrictions against Russia following recommendations from the International Olympic Committee.

"The display of the Russian flag, anthem, colors or any other identifications will be at the discretion of the FIVB and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) and decided in due time in consultation with the relevant international sports organizations to guarantee the full participation of the athletes," FIVB said in its statement on Wednesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision on July 7 to provisionally lift an earlier-imposed suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments.

IOC previously-imposed sanctions against Russia, Belarus

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to prohibit athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In late March, 2023, the IOC recommended allowing individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

On October 12, 2023, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members.