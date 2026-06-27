Russian football team would be competitive at 2026 World Cup, RFU president says

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Alexander Dyukov, the President of the Russian Football Union, has expressed confidence that the Russian national team would be competitive at the 2026 World Cup if Russia were to be reinstated.

Currently, the tournament - being hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico - features a historic expansion to 48 teams for the first time. Dyukov emphasized the significance of the World Cup as a global football event, stating, "It sets trends, allows us to compare different styles, and understand which are preferable. Such tournaments are vital not only for the sport itself but also for the entire football industry. Observing how matches are played, organized, covered, and broadcast provides valuable insights."

He also noted the challenges of keeping up with the tournament, mentioning, "Many matches are played at night, which makes close monitoring difficult. Nevertheless, I do my best to stay informed about what’s happening at the World Cup." Regarding Russia’s potential performance, Dyukov was cautious: "I wouldn’t want to speculate, but I can say one thing - if we participated, we would be quite competitive."

Since 2022, Russian clubs and national teams have been barred from international competitions.