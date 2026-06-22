Russia’s Kalinskaya secures confident win at Bad Homburg Open

BERLIN, June 22. /TASS/. Anna Kalinskaya of Russia has started the Bad Homburg Open, an annual WTA tournament in Germany, with a confident win over Sinja Kraus of Austria.

Unseeded Kalinskaya outplayed her Austrian opponent Kraus 6-4; 6-1 and is now set to face off in the next round against the winner of the match between Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic (seeded 5th).

Kalinskaya, 27, is currently ranked 20th in the WTA singles rankings. Kraus, 24, is ranked 93rd.

The 2026 Bad Homburg tennis tournament runs from June 20-27. Played on outdoor grass courts, it offers $1.2 million in prize money. Jessica Pegula is the reigning champion of this WTA-500 tournament. Russia’s Diana Shnaider won it in 2024.