IOC invites tennis players Daniil Medvedev, Mirra Andreeva to compete at Paris Olympics

GENEVA, June 27. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed as eligible and invited to compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva, its press service said.

On Thursday, the IOC published an update to the list of Russian and Belarusian athletes, admitted to the Olympic Games as Individual Neutral Athletes. On June 15, it issued the first list, which included 14 Russian athletes, invited to participate in the Olympic Games.

On June 18, the press service of the Russian Tennis Federation published the lineup for the Olympic Games. In addition to Medvedev and Andreeva, it included Aslan Karatsev, Roman Safiullin, Pavel Kotov, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Veronika Kudermetova and Diana Shnaider.

Kudermetova, Shnaider, Karatsev and Kotov are not on the IOC list of the invited athletes, but it includes Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev, Daria Kasatkina and Lyudmila Samsonova. Earlier, Russian Tennis Federation head Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS that Rublev, Khachanov and Samsonova will not play at the Olympics.