Daniil Medvedev withdraws from Dutch tennis tournament

THE HAGUE, June 5. /TASS/. Russia's top tennis player Daniil Medvedev will not take part in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in the Dutch city ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the tournament's press service reported.

On June 3, Medvedev lost to Australian Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the French Open. After the match, Medvedev complained of blisters on his feet.

"Daniil Medvedev failed to leave the French Open unscathed. Therefore, the fifth racket in the world had to withdraw from the tournament, but he promises to take part next year. Daniil, get well soon," the message reads.

In 2023, Medvedev bowed out of the tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch in the second round, losing to Frenchman Adrian Mannarino (6:4, 4:6, 2:6).

Medvedev, 28, is currently fifth in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Rankings. In 2022, the top Russian racket spent sixteen weeks as the number one player in the world. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He won five of these 20 titles in 2023. He has reached the finals of a Grand Slam six times, with his only win coming at the US Open in 2021.

The tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch falls into the ATP 250 category and is held on a grass surface. The prize fund is €690,000. The tournament will be held on June 10-16.