Spartak coach open to becoming Russian citizen

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Bosnian-born Vladimir Sliskovic, acting head coach of Spartak Moscow FC, is open to the idea of becoming a Russian citizen, he told TASS in an interview.

Sliskovic said that he has been living in Russia for about four years, and before that he made frequent trips to St. Petersburg, his wife’s hometown.

"Maybe. Why not," Sliskovic said in response to a question about the possibility of obtaining Russian citizenship. "Yes, if it is possible, I’ll get it. As for my move to Russia four years ago, it was also a time when I wanted my son to go to school here. I thought it was better here than in my country," he said.

"There were no problems with adaptation or anything else. He did well, got used to everything quickly. He likes his school in Moscow, does well there, he likes his classmates and his teacher. When he is happy, I’m happy too," Sliskovic noted. "Do I plan to live in Russia until my child finishes school? I don't know, nothing is certain. But I hope to stay here in Russia. I think so."

Sliskovic, 41, was hired by Spartak Moscow FC in June 2022. In April 2024, Sliskovic took over as head coach of the team after the dismissal of Spain’s Guillermo Abascal. On May 16, Spartak Moscow FC announced it was hiring Serbia’s Dejan Stankovic as its new permanent head coach.