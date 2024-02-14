Russian national football team to play friendly match with Paraguay next month in Moscow

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Russian national football team will play a friendly football match against the national squad of Paraguay in the Russian capital of Moscow on March 25, the press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The match will be played at the over 25,700-seat capacity VTB-Arena and the kick-off time is set to be announced later.

On March 21, the Russian side is set to play a friendly football match against the national team of Serbia also at the VTB-Arena.