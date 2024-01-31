RUSADA has no authority to investigate involvement of Valieva’s staff in doping case

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has no authority to hold an investigation into a possible involvement of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s accompanying personnel in her doping-related case, RUSADA Director General Veronika Loginova told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have investigated the athlete's personnel under the authority that RUSADA possesses in line with Russian law and the regulations of the World Anti-Doping Agency [WADA]," Loginova said. "We believe that the authority of anti-doping organizations is not always sufficient enough to prove the involvement of athletes' entourage in doping cases."

"RUSADA has no power of law enforcement bodies to resort to operative investigative measures. We have repeatedly stated this," she continued. "Unfortunately, in most cases our investigation activities are limited to voluntary participation and subsequent analysis of the gathered information."

On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled to disqualify Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules starting on December 25, 2021. "All competitive results of Ms. Valieva from December 25, 2021 are disqualified, with all the resulting consequences," the CAS press service said in a statement.

Valieva’s doping case

On February 14, 2022, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down an appeal filed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) against the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift a temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

The International Testing Agency announced on February 11, 2022, that Valieva’s doping sample, collected on December 25, 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, returned a positive result for a banned substance, trimetazidine. This triggered the postponement of the awards ceremony for the 2022 Olympic team competition, won by Russia.

RUSADA imposed a provisional suspension on Valieva on February 8, 2022, but the Russian athlete submitted an appeal and it was granted the following day. The previous decision on the provisional suspension was voided by the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) filed appeals against this decision but the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected them on February 14, 2022. The Russian skater was permitted to compete in the individual Olympic competition and finished fourth.