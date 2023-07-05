RUSADA reports eight cases of 'availability for testing' rule violations in June

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Doping-control inspectors from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) reported eight cases of violations by national athletes regarding the ‘availability for testing’ rule, a spokesperson for the agency told TASS on Wednesday.

"Eight cases of the ‘availability for testing rule were registered in June," she said.

RUSADA reported 15 similar violations in May, 20 in April and 11 in March.

An athlete can be suspended from tournaments and training camps if the availability rule is breached three times. As of May 3, 11 Russian athletes are under suspensions on this score.

The agency reported earlier that over the past year RUSADA’s inspectors unveiled 375 cases of violations by national athletes over the 'availability for testing' rule.

In line with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the All-Russia Anti-Doping Regulations, each athlete on the registered testing pool must provide detailed information about their whereabouts via the ADAMS (Anti-Doping Administration & Management System) and ensure their availability for doping test procedures.