Russian sports chief points to importance of further cooperation with African states

SAINT PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. African countries have always been and continue to be reliable partners for Russia in the sports sphere and cooperation in this area should be strengthened, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Thursday.

"Do I consider countries from the African continent as our future partners in the sphere of sports? African countries have always been and remain our reliable partners and we believe that this cooperation must be enhanced," the Russian sports minister said, speaking at the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The Russian Sports Ministry’s delegation paid visits to a number of African countries and one of the tour’s main stopovers was a meeting with the sports minister of Senegal," Matytsin continued.

"We know that the 2026 Youth Games will be taking place there, and we see potential for development in education, in inviting specialists to train in the Russian Federation, and, of course, in the development of sports communication through federations and via state organizations," the Russian minister said.

"This development goes not only for professional athletes, but junior athletes as well and, yes, Africa is a very important continent and our partner," Matytsin continued.

"Saint Petersburg is scheduled to host the ‘Russia-Africa’ forum in late July and the Russian Sports Ministry is ready for it, having already prepared an exhibition stand," Matytsin added.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event.

SPIEF’s expanded business program offers attendees the opportunity to participate in more than 140 sessions featuring over 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to event organizer Roscongress Foundation.

The business program is divided into five thematic blocks: "The World Economy at a Global Turning Point," "The Russian Economy: From Adaptation to Growth," "Building Technological Sovereignty," "The Labor Market: A Response to the New Challenges," as well as "Protecting the Population and Quality of Life as the Main Priority."