WADA sanctions 203 Russian athletes based on Moscow lab data

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has sanctioned 203 athletes from Russia to date, based on data from the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, according to the press service of WADA.

Meanwhile, another 182 cases remain under investigation and additional 73 athletes have been charged.

"The continued success of WADA’s ‘Operation LIMS’ investigation is a testament to the significant work being conducted by the Agency’s Intelligence and Investigations, and Legal Affairs departments. I would also like to thank the International Federations and other Anti-Doping Organizations that have diligently followed up on the evidentiary packages WADA provided to them and continue to bring cases as appropriate. WADA is following up with all the relevant authorities involved in the investigation to ensure justice is served for athletes around the world," WADA President Witold Banka said.

"WADA Intelligence & Investigations is pleased to have crossed this significant landmark of 200 successfully sanctioned cases. However, there is still a lot of work ahead of us. ‘Operation LIMS’ has required significant operational cooperation from Anti-Doping Organizations and other stakeholders. The success of this operation is due in large part to the investment that WADA and the anti-doping community have made in intelligence and investigations and demonstrates what can be achieved through effective collaboration," Director of WADA I&I Gunter Younger stated.

LIMS, Laboratory Information Management System, recorded actions relating to the results of drug tests on athletes from 2012 to 2015. When the data was handed to WADA in January 2019, the organization's specialists decided that it had been modified in order to conceal drug offences.

The Russian side insisted that it was not involved, which prompted legal action. The Court of Arbitration for Sport sided with WADA, but only partially agreed with the anti-doping agency's sanctions against Russian sports, which were in effect until December 2022.