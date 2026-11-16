MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Serbian film director Emir Kusturica said it was great news to hear Serbian government minister and chairman of the Serbian People’s Party Nenad Popovic say that the country is committed to not imposing sanctions on Russia.

"The authorities are wise, and this is a rational decision, a response not only to a political demand, but also to a historic one. Ties between Russia and Serbia go back a very long way. This is the best news I have heard in recent days," Kusturica told TASS.

Earlier, Popovic said that even after parliamentary elections, Belgrade will continue to adhere to its political decision not to impose sanctions against Russia despite Western calls to do so.

He also noted his country’s "centuries-old friendly political relations with Russia." In his words, "throughout its history, the people of Serbia have had no closer friend and no more reliable ally than Russia."