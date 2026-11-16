MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia has chosen a 95-year-old spruce from the Moscow Region to serve as this year's Kremlin New Year tree, according to the press service of the presidential administration.

The spruce was selected by a commission from two dozen "candidates."

"The commission searched far and wide for about 3,000 kilometers; the search took place in the summer and autumn. They ultimately selected a spruce meeting all the established requirements in the Klin urban district, on the territory of the Voroninsky forest," a spokesperson said. "The tree is 27 meters tall, with a trunk that's 72 centimeters in diameter; the crown is dense, regular, and pyramidal. Experts evaluated the trees based on a range of parameters, taking into account not only their appearance but also their condition and resilience to temperature fluctuations, wind, and frost."

The spruce will be cut down on December 7, after which it will be sent to the Kremlin.

The placing of a live spruce on the Cathedral Square of the Kremlin is a tradition that goes back to 1996. Between 2001 and 2005, due to severe frosts that prevented the tree from being cut down and transported, it was replaced with an artificial one. Since 2007, the spruce has been brought only from the Moscow Region. The 2010 Kremlin spruce also came from the Klin urban district. Last New Year, Russia's main Christmas tree was a century-old tree 26 meters tall from the Ruza municipal district of the Moscow Region.