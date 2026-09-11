Russian movies to be shown at youth film festival in Egypt

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Four Russian movies have been included in the competition and out-of-competition programs of the Hurghada International Youth Film Festival, which is taking place in Egypt on September 10-15, the Roskino state movie promoter said in a statement.

"The Hurghada International Youth Film Festival is being held in the city of Hurghada, the capital of Egypt’s Red Sea Governorate, from September 10 to 15. Russian movies will be shown as part of the festival’s competition and out-of-competition programs," the statement reads.

The competition program includes Artyom Mikhalkov’s sports drama Rowing for Gold, which tells the story of a young rower and his difficult path toward the goal of competing in the Olympic Games.

The out-of-competition program includes Alexander Kott’s war drama The North Pole, Anton Maslov’s romantic comedy-drama License to Love, and Konstantin Smirnov’s action comedy Volchok. The Russian movies will be shown at Grand Cinema Hurghada.

In addition, the festival will feature animation screenings as a special section dedicated to the 90th anniversary of Russia’s Soyuzmultfilm studio. The special program will be presented by Soyuzmultfilm Executive Producer Anastasia Dementyeva, who will also serve on the short film competition jury.