More than 170 films from 44 countries chosen for Antares festival program

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. More than 170 films from 44 countries have been chosen for the program of the Antares International Film Festival, which highlights working people, Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR) Chairman Sergey Chernogayev said.

"It is important that a profession in a film not merely serve as a backdrop but become part of the character of the protagonist and the plot itself. This approach forms the basis of the Antares festival program, which this year features more than 170 films from 44 countries. Their protagonists represent 133 professions," Chernogayev said at a TASS press conference dedicated to the festival.

The Antares International Film Festival will be held in Moscow from September 12 to 25. It highlights working people and the variety of professions. The festival program includes feature-length and short fiction films, documentaries and animated films.

A special place in the program is reserved for the "Trade Unions Up Close" competition, established jointly with Russian trade unions. The competition received submissions from 41 entries from 20 Russian regions. The films tell stories about workers in various professions, labor dynasties and mentors, forest firefighters and medical workers, as well as the work of factories, hospitals, libraries and kindergartens. The final screening of the competition entries will take place on September 13.

In 2026, Antares was added to the Russian Culture Ministry’s list of international film festivals. The festival is being held for the third time on the initiative of the Association for Safety and Quality, with the support of the Russian Cinematographers’ Union, the Russian Culture Ministry and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia.