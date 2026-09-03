Russia plans to set up humanitarian response center in Myanmar — Emergencies Ministry

KAZAN, September 3. /TASS/. Russia plans to establish a joint humanitarian response center in Myanmar, the Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS.

On Wednesday, Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov held a meeting with Myanmar’s Social Welfare, Relief, and Resettlement Minister Soe Win.

"We welcome Myanmar’s interest in establishing a joint humanitarian response center on its territory using Russian technologies. We look forward to receiving information from you regarding the project. We are ready to send our specialists to provide consulting assistance and to host experts from your ministry in Moscow for detailed discussions on issues of bilateral cooperation," Kurenkov said.

The minister confirmed his agency’s readiness to provide comprehensive assistance to the people of Myanmar. He praised the positive momentum in relations between the emergency response agencies of the two countries.

On March 28, 2025, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, followed by an aftershock measuring 6.4. The epicenter was located west of Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city. The tremors were felt by residents of Thailand and several neighboring countries. At least 5,456 people died as a result of the natural disaster. In April, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry dispatched rescue workers, K-9 handlers, and doctors to Myanmar to assist with disaster relief efforts.