BELGOROD, September 3. /TASS/. Over 5,000 civilians, including 305 children, have been wounded in the Belgorod Region as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian forces over 4.5 years, the acting governor, Alexander Shuvayev, has said.

"Since February 2022, the Nazis have wounded 5,080 residents of the region, including 305 children," he wrote in the messenger Max.

Also, 667 residents of the Belgorod Region, including 28 children, lost their lives to the Ukrainian attacks since February 2022, Shuvayev, said.

"Since February 2022, the Nazis have killed 667 Belgorod residents, including 28 children," he wrote in Max.