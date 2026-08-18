Russia ready to embrace practices of traditional Chinese medicine — healthcare watchdog

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. Russia is ready to adopt the practices of traditional Chinese medicine for the treatment and rehabilitation of patients, Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare head Alla Samoilova stated.

"Currently, Russia’s interest in traditional Chinese medicine is rising rapidly. We are ready to adapt these practices to our context for treating and rehabilitating our patients. Specialized centers are now being opened," she noted at the TASS business breakfast "Russia and China: Pathways for Cooperation in Tourism and Media."

According to the healthcare watchdog, it is necessary to address licensing medical practices and the practice of traditional Chinese medicine. "This is because the educational process for traditional Chinese medicine differs somewhat from the classical educational process for training our doctors. And in this regard, we are currently conducting very important work to bring our approaches into alignment," Samoilova emphasized.

She added that Russia is ready to send specialists to China for training and to invite Chinese specialists to help advance this field in Russia.

The 4th "SPROUTS: Russia and China – Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" International Forum is taking place in Kazan on August 16-19. The business program includes more than 50 sessions.

TASS is the forum’s general media partner.