More and more foreign tourists visiting Hainan to watch rocket launches

HAIKOU, June 22. /TASS/. An increasing number of foreign tourists are visiting the Chinese island of Hainan specifically to watch rocket launches from the Wenchang Space Launch Site, the ChinaNews outlet reported.

Six launches are scheduled in Wenchang in June alone. On launch days, not only Chinese space enthusiasts but also tourists from Russia, France, Malaysia, and other countries gather on the city’s coast. One tour guide, who organizes trips for Russian tourists, said that his company is bringing groups from Russia to Hainan to watch launches for the fourth time. According to him, demand for such tours continues to grow as the number of launches increases.

Wenchang’s unique appeal stems from its status as China’s only low-latitude coastal spaceport. Launches take place against the backdrop of the ocean, palm trees, and beaches, providing a unique viewing experience. In addition, much of the viewing area is free and open to the public.

According to ChinaNews, one tourist noted that the rocket launch over the sea made a strong impression on him. He said that the combination of space technology and natural landscapes creates an atmosphere hard to find elsewhere. Tatyana, a Russian tourist who visited Wenchang with her family, called the trip an “unforgettable experience.” She praised the convenience of the transportation infrastructure, accessibility of services, and high level of organization of the events.

The growing popularity of this type of tourism is also linked to China’s developing space program. The Wenchang Space Launch Site carries out key national projects, including the lunar program, space station construction, and commercial satellite launches. Regular launches of the Long March rocket family provide tourists with a steady stream of spectacular events. According to tourism industry representatives, the combination of high launch frequency, transparent scheduling, relatively low travel costs, and visa-free arrangements between China and several other countries is driving international interest in Wenchang as a new global hub for rocket launch tourism.

Meanwhile, the Wenchang authorities continue to develop the infrastructure of the international space city. New science outreach centers, museums, educational facilities, and tourist attractions are being created to cater to Chinese and international visitors.