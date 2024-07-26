Moscow car bombing suspect met with Ukrainian curator in Istanbul

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Yevgeny Serebryakov, suspected of blowing up a car with a Russian military officer in northern Moscow, met with the curator of the the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) in Istanbul, according to a video provided to TASS by the FSB press office.

"We communicated with him [the curator], there was one meeting in Istanbul," the man said, adding that he had taken the components for the improvised explosive device in the Moscow Region.

Earlier, the FSB said that Serebryakov was brought to Russia from Turkey, where he was detained on July 26. Currently, Serebryakov is being questioned in a criminal case initiated under Article 30.3 and Article 105.2 of the Russian Criminal Code ("The Attempted Murder of Two or More People") and Article 222.1.1 ("Illegal trafficking in explosives and explosive devices").

On the morning of July 24, an explosion occurred in a parked Toyota Land Cruiser in Moscow, injuring two people. A police source told TASS that a bomb had been planted under the car, near the driver’s seat. One of the investigative leads says that the explosion may be related to one of the victims’ jobs.