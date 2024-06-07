Injury toll in tram collision in Russia’s Kemerovo stands at 146 — crisis center

KEMEROVO, June 7. /TASS/. The number of people injured in a tram collision in Russia’s Siberian city of Kemerovo stands at 146, while one person was killed in the accident, a crisis center member told TASS.

"As many as 126 people are receiving outpatient treatment, 20 are hospitalized and one died in hospital. All the hospitalized patients are stable, they have minor and moderate injuries and their lives are not in danger," he said.

Two trams collided on a bridge over the Tom River in Kemerovo on the morning of June 6. Three criminal investigations were launched. According to the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee, the director of the Kemerovo Electric Transport Company and a company technician were detained on suspicion of authorizing the use of a tram with faulty brakes.